Pickup Slams Into Umatilla Dollar General

(Umatilla, OR) -- Massive damage to a Dollar General location in Umatilla. The Umatilla Fire Protection District says this happened Monday night around 7pm off the 1400 block of 6th Street. Crews got on scene and found a lot of damage to both the vehicle, reported to be a Ford pickup truck and the store itself. One victim still inside the pickup was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver apparently now accused of DUI, and other charged. There were people inside the Dollar General at the time of the crash, but no one else was injured. The building itself was said to have sustained heavy damage. Several agencies, including ODOT and Umatilla Police responded to the crash.