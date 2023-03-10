Fire Burns Exterior of a Hermiston Home

(Hermiston, OR) -- Crews from Umatilla County Fire District One responded to a house fire Friday afternoon around 1:22pm.This happened off East Main Street

When crews arrived on scene, they quickly discovered the blaze burning on the home's exterior.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly and were able to confirm the fire did not make it into the home's inside with the use of a thermal imaging camera. They also used a positive pressure ventilation fan to blow the smoke that remained from the fire out of the house. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

