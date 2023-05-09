Police Need Your Help to Find Hermiston Woman, Have You Seen Lorena?

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office needs our help to locate an endangered woman.

Lorena Navarette Meyers was last seen on May 5th driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry in the Hermiston area.

The silver Camry has the Oregon Plate 323MUN.

The 50-year-old woman has menta has mental health concerns and is diagnosed with schizophrenia. According to authorities, Lorena is possibly suicidal. Please do NOT post any information or tips on social media.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Umatilla County sheriff's Office at 541-966-3651. If you see the vehicle or Lorena Navarette Meyers call 911.

