Hermiston Food Plant Will Not Be Rebuilt

(Hermiston, OR) -- Shearer’s Foods will not be rebuilding its plant in Hermiston, Oregon after the property was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. In a statement, the company, based in Massillion, Ohio says employees were notified of this decision earlier this week.

“It was a difficult decision not to rebuild in Hermiston because of our dedicated employees and all the support we’ve received from the community over the years,” said Bill Nictakis, Chairman and CEO of Shearer’s Foods. “As Shearer's continues to grow, we have decided that it is in the company’s best interest to focus our resources on maximizing production at our other facilities.”

The Hermiston plant closed indefinitely after a boiler explosion and subsequent fire destroyed the facility in February 2022. After the closure, Shearer’s employees were provided a comprehensive severance package, based on tenure, including pay and benefits plus unused vacation. Since then, Shearer’s has worked with community organizations and local employers to plan career fairs, food drives, and counseling services for team members impacted by the explosion.

Former employees who wish to work at another Shearer’s location are strongly encouraged to apply for transfer opportunities at www.shearers.com/careers