Hermiston Raceway and Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon are geared up and ready for the Labor Day Spectacular. This action-packed racing event takes place Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th! Featuring the Batteral Pro-lates 75, the speed tour modifieds 65, the Tristate Challenge mini-stocks, AMCA dwarfs, and street stocks.

Sunday is stock car Sunday! For tickets and detailed event information go to hermistonraceway.com, gates open at 4 on both days. Don't miss the Labor Day Spectacular powered by Toyota.