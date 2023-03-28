Hermiston Police Say Vehicle Theft Calls Are on The Rise

(Hermiston, OR) -- The Hermiston Police Department says they've seen an increase in what they call Unlawful Entry of Motor Vehicles, and associated thefts from those vehicles. Police there say many of these so-called UEMVs happened in the Highland Summit area of Hermiston. Officers have received a number of home security recordings revealing a pattern of a suspicious vehicle pulling into neighborhoods. The people inside that vehicle would leave it, and check around for unlocked parked cars.

It was Tuesday morning, when officers there were tipped off to a grey Kia with Washington plates that had several people inside. Police responded and the Kia took off. Hermiston Police began to chase the vehicle all the way to Washington State line. The vehicle appears to be a 2017 Kia Sportage, with Washington plates, AJH0364. Washington DMV records indicated a second associated Washington plate of CFM7255, also linked to a white Kia Sportage. This, police say, suggests the vehicle’s plates may have been switched. After a little more digging, authorities were able to determine the plates on the Kia they chased were stolen last week out of Pasco.

Hermiston Police say the Kia’s driver was described as a white adult female with dark brown hair pulled back, possibly into a ponytail. She appeared to be wearing a hooded jacket with yellow, blue, and possibly pink markings. If you recognize this woman’s description, or saw her around town recently, call Hermiston Police at (541) 567-5519

Officers there note the vast majority of UEMV calls they take are from unlocked or otherwise unsecured vehicles.

