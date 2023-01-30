Richland Police Arrest Woman in Connection with Shooting

Shooting area (RPD) Shooting area (RPD) loading...

Over the weekend, Richland Police located and arrested one of two at-large suspects connected to a fatal shooting that left two other persons hurt.

A fatal shooting occurred on McMurray Street

Last Friday, police said a man and woman were hurt, and another victim was fatally shot at a home near McMurray and Marshall Streets. He was found inside a residence. The two people were taken to an area hospital, the man has been arrested on burglary charges.

Now, police said late Saturday night, they located and arrested one of two at-large suspects. They had been looking for a man and woman who had fled the scene prior to their arrival after the shooting.

Police released a statement that read in part:

"...our patrol officers were able to locate and arrest the female we have been searching for related to this investigation. She was booked into the Benton County Jail for Assault in the 1st Degree. We are still following up on active leads regarding the male who is still outstanding."

No names of any victims or suspects have been released yet. In an earlier report, police said the situation was "complex." We don't know the motivation or what led up to the shooting, but the search for the lone remaining male suspect continues.