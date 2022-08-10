Suspects in Multiple Robberies Nailed by Richland, Kennewick Cops

KPD, RPD naili suspects (KPD) KPD, RPD naili suspects (KPD) loading...

Perhaps suspects don't realize law enforcement agencies work together.

Three suspects were nabbed by Police in Kennewick, Richland

Police have not specified which incidents they're wanted for, but they used the word "multiple."

Richland and Kennewick officers have apprehended a trio of persons wanted in connection with a series of robberies. These have taken place recently in the area.

Get our free mobile app

After a lot of investigative work by both agencies, 22-year-old Coree Colby-Kadieux was located Monday and arrested by KPD at an address in the 800 block of West Klamath Ave.

Then early Tuesday, Richland officers along with KPD, grabbed 38-year-old Gina Perez and 33-year-old Ronald Mitchell, both of Richland, in the 2500 block of Duportail.

The list of charges they are facing is extensive, including (according to Kennewick Police):

"Robbery 1st degree, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and Eluding. (and) Robbery 2nd degree. " Some of these are multiple counts.