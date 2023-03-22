Crime So Bad, WA State Offering Free Security Checks for Pot Stores

Getty Getty loading...

Another sign that crime in WA is growing alarmingly fast?

The Liquor and Cannabis Control Board (LCCB) offering free security analysis

This week, the LCCB announced that pot shop owners can take advantage of free security and safety analysis, being offered by a security firm.

No word as to who is footing the bill, but according to the board:

"The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) is encouraging Cannabis Retail Licensees to take advantage of no-cost assessments offered through the LCB's contract with security management firm Setracon, Inc. Assessments are voluntary, on-site security assessments of individual cannabis retailers across Washington State."

Some of the services offered include:

"Working with retailers to assess potential security risks; Review criminal threats facing the retailer; Evaluate and document present mitigations and suggest solutions for improvement; Providing retailers with a report of findings."

The security firm is a Tacoma-based business that offers a variety of risk management and security services for businesses.

This is not the first time this service has been offered, it was done last summer as well. The Seattle Times in December 2022, reported that year there were over 100 robberies of WA state pot stores.