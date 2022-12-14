Benton County Hires Security for Treatment Center on Auburn

Security will now patrol this area (Google street view) Security will now patrol this area (Google street view) loading...

This week, the Benton County Commissioners have voted to hire a private security firm to ensure vandalism is prevented, or at least curbed, at the old KGH building on Auburn Street.

Old KGH-TRIOS building is being converted into new mental health and substance treatment center

At the beginning of November, Benton County closed on taking possession of the old KGH-TRIOS Hospital on Auburn street, and work has begun to convert it into the new Tri-City area mental health and substance treatment center.

However, once the facility was emptied, and the last of the previous tenants left, there were numerous vandalism issues. Earlier this month Benton County declared it to be a state of emergency to speed up repair and security efforts.

Now, private security is being implemented

According to information released by Benton County Communications Coordinator Shyanne Palmus:

"The Board approved a contract with PPC Solutions, Inc. (Phoenix Security) per Resolution 2022-773 for nightly security patrols at the former Kennewick General Hospital (KGH). With increased vandalism and theft happening at the KGH site, the need for more frequent security patrols has arisen. As revised, the contractor will provide six (6) patrol checks per night (between 9 PM and 6 AM). The Board moved and seconded to approve the contract amendment with PPC Solutions, Inc. for increased security patrols at the former KGH site as presented."

The motion carried, and security will begin patrolling the area almost immediately.