Law Enforcement-Security Increased at Gorge Amphitheater

Following the tragic drug-induced fatal shooting on June 17th at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA, new security and search procedures in place.

Grant County Sheriff's Office announces changes

Thursday, July 6th, the GCSO issued statements detailing increased security measures at the facility. On June 17th, suspect James Kelly fatally shot two people and injured 3 more during an EDM (electronic dance music) festival called Beyond Wonderland.

The shooting occurred near Campground H. The facility has multiple camping areas.

The GCSO said in part:

"The Grant County Sheriff’s Office this weekend will have additional staffing of law enforcement officers providing safety and security enhancements on-site at the Gorge Amphitheater and Campground."

Officials said they want to reassure event participants there will be increased law enforcement presence at future events.

"Law enforcement officers will be there to provide policing services should the need arise. Law enforcement officers will not be engaging in the security searches of vehicles or the security screenings of concert attendees and campers. Security searches of vehicles or the security screenings of concert attendees and campers are handled by on-site private security staff."

Kelly, who is a soldier at Join Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, told officers after his arrest that he was hallucinating, reportedly about the world coming to an end, and he had been on mushrooms.

He plead not guilty to all charges earlier this week, he is due back in court July 25th, with a trial date of August 25th in Grant County Superior Court.