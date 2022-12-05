KSD Wants More Security in Schools

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District wants to put more security in its schools by hiring 21 new officers starting next year. Kennewick's plan is to have three new school resource officers in Chinook, Desert Hills and Horse Heaven Hills middle schools. It will also place a limited commission officer in all 17 elementary school and one at Legacy and Phoenix alternative high schools.

It's In Voters Hands

But first, voters have to pass a levy in a special election on February 14th. It asks voters to pass a three-year, nearly 74-million-dollar levy to fund health and safety programs, instructional support, special education support and advance placement programs, student learning and staffing and athletics and extracurricular activities.

According to the Kennewick School District Website: 2024 $23,000,000 ($1.73 est. tax rate) 2025 $23,850,000 ($1.68 est. tax rate) 2026 $24,700,000 ($1.63 est. tax rate) Health & Safety - $5.2 million Middle & High School Resource Officers (SROs)

NEW: Add 3 Additional Middle School SROs

NEW: Add Elementary Safety Officers

Security Staff

Nurses

Psychologists

Drug & Alcohol Prevention

Crosswalk Safety Student Learning & Staffing - $14.7 million Graduation Success Coordinators

Advanced Placement

International Baccalaureate

Special Education Support

Professional Development & Training

Dual Language

Librarians

Substitute Teachers Instructional Support - $27.6 million Secretaries

Paraeducators

Classified Substitutes

Curriculum Operations & Maintenance - $4.5 million Custodians

Grounds & Maintenance Workers

Transportation Athletics & Activities - $3.9 million Extracurricular Activities and Athletics

Coaches

Advisors

