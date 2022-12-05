KSD Wants More Security in Schools
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District wants to put more security in its schools by hiring 21 new officers starting next year. Kennewick's plan is to have three new school resource officers in Chinook, Desert Hills and Horse Heaven Hills middle schools. It will also place a limited commission officer in all 17 elementary school and one at Legacy and Phoenix alternative high schools.
It's In Voters Hands
But first, voters have to pass a levy in a special election on February 14th. It asks voters to pass a three-year, nearly 74-million-dollar levy to fund health and safety programs, instructional support, special education support and advance placement programs, student learning and staffing and athletics and extracurricular activities.
According to the Kennewick School District Website:
2024
$23,000,000
($1.73 est. tax rate)
2025
$23,850,000
($1.68 est. tax rate)
2026
$24,700,000
($1.63 est. tax rate)
Health & Safety - $5.2 million
- Middle & High School Resource Officers (SROs)
- NEW: Add 3 Additional Middle School SROs
- NEW: Add Elementary Safety Officers
- Security Staff
- Nurses
- Psychologists
- Drug & Alcohol Prevention
- Crosswalk Safety
Student Learning & Staffing - $14.7 million
- Graduation Success Coordinators
- Advanced Placement
- International Baccalaureate
- Special Education Support
- Professional Development & Training
- Dual Language
- Librarians
- Substitute Teachers
Instructional Support - $27.6 million
- Secretaries
- Paraeducators
- Classified Substitutes
- Curriculum
Operations & Maintenance - $4.5 million
- Custodians
- Grounds & Maintenance Workers
- Transportation
Athletics & Activities - $3.9 million
- Extracurricular Activities and Athletics
- Coaches
- Advisors
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022