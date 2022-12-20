Southridge Esports Team Takes State Title

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick School District has announced the The Super Smash Bros. esports team at Southridge High School won the recent Washington State Scholastic Esports Association state tournament. In a press release, the district said the team's championship capped off an undefeated season. The team includes sophomores Brady Garrido, Ezekiel Lozano and Derick Turner, junior Skylar Phanekham and seniors Cassius Salinas and Charles Schoenstra. That's in addition to their the coach, who is Southridge High School teacher, Jason Giancola.



More Accolades

The district also says that Jack Darling, who is a senior at Southridge, also placed second in the Generation Esports National Minecraft: Survival Games fall tournament. He's been invited to the spring championships in May.



What is Esports?

Southridge has had an esports program for about four years, with teams competing in a variety of games and making it to the playoffs each season. This is the program’s first state tournament win.