4 Arrested in Connection With Richland New Year’s Eve Murder

Richland Police and other agencies report four people are facing charges related to a New Year's Eve fatal shooting. This image is of the area of the murder.

Two suspects were located in Oklahoma

On the night of 12-31-2022, Richland Police responded to the Columbia Park Apartments in the 1700 block of Jadwin Ave. These are often known to long-time residents as being the former Park Lake Apartments across from Chief Jo Middle School.

Police had responded to a shots fired weapons complaint, and upon arrival found 21-year-old Michael Castoreno Jr. who was dead from multiple wounds. No immediate suspects were located.

However, Friday, May 19th, Richland Police reported after an exhaustive investigation four people have been arrested. Two of them, 19-year-old Felipe Manjares Jr. of Sunnyside and his mother, Rosalina Guzman, were taken into custody in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Manjares Jr. is facing 1st Degree Murder, and his mother is charged with rendering criminal assistance.

A 17-year-old from Kennewick, Rafael Torres-Topete of Kennewick, is already in jail on an unrelated charge and is also facing 1st Degree Murder charges and RPD says he will likely be charged as an adult. An additional 16-year-old juvenile who is Manjares Jr's brother was arrested Thursday by Sunnyside Police for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He will likely be facing additional charges.