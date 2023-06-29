Police Want To Put Package Thieves in Jail in Yakima

Yakima Police are hoping you can help them identify suspects in a recent package theft from a Yakima home. The two men were driving a white Toyota Tundra when they stole packages from a home on Cowiche Canyon Road on May 14. If you recognize the suspects contact Yakima Police Detective Ely at 509-576-6752 or Yakima County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOU SAW A PACKAGE THEFT?

Package theft has been a problem for years in Yakima. Capt. Jay Seely says every year package theft from area homes is one of the biggest problems because it happens so fast and many people aren't sure what to do if they see the crime.

Seely says if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood call police. He says if you have a package stolen from your home file a report with the Yakima Police Department.

POLICE SAY SEND YOUR PACKAGES TO YOUR WORK OR A NEIGHBOR WHO IS ALWAYS HOME

If possible Seely says see if you or your neighbors have a security video of the theft to help police identify the suspect. Package theft is always a big problem because so many people shop online these days. If that's what you do and you want to avoid a theft Seely says have your package sent to your work or a neighbor or friend who is always home and alert.

PACKAGE THEFT ISN'T THE ONLY THEFT PROBLEM IN THE SUMMER

Vehicle theft is also another crime that happens during the summer months because people leave windows open or doors unlocked.

He says always lock doors of homes and vehicles and if you are going shopping remember to never leave your package in plain view because Seely says thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity.

