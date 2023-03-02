Grass Fire Scorches Hermiston Field

(Hermiston, OR) --Despite the less-than dry conditions the area is experiencing, grass fires are still a possibility. Case in point, Umatilla County Fire District 1 was called to a fairly large grass fire along Liberty Lane and Bensel Road Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:45pm along a fence line. Crews were able to stop the blaze from spreading

Crews were able to get the fire out within minutes with the help of crews from Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and the Echo Fire Department. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews say, despite the moisture we've received, the high winds that are still blowing around can mean grass fires could happen anytime

