Grass Fire: Bateman Island Access Closed Indefinitely

The Richland Fire Department is asking people to not step foot on Richland's Bateman Island until all hazards related to this afternoon's (9/6) fire are clear.

The fire reported around 12:20pm burned 5-7 acres of grass and Russian Olives in the urban wildlife viewing area.

The fire posed some challenges for arriving fire crews.

"Difficult to make access to the actual fire location. The road system is pretty limited so they're doing what they can." Deputy Fire Chief Randy Aust said.

The fire is no longer spreading, but crews will be working on fire suppression through tomorrow (9/7).

In the meantime, Bateman Island access is closed indefinitely. Fire officials ask that you please avoid this area until further notice.

