Richland Fire Unveils Public AED at Howard Amon Park

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Fire Department celebrated the unveiling of the first AED SaveStation in the community. Located in Howard Amon Park off Lee Blvd., this AED is accessible to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Anyone in the vicinity can use it in the event of a cardiac emergency.

The unit is temperature controlled, sounds an alarm when opened, provides clear instructions for proper use, and is equipped with a GPS monitoring device.

This SaveStation was sponsored by a local business and is the first in our area. Howard Amon Park is an ideal location because of the large number of park and recreation users who enjoy the park each year.