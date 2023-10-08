Richland’s Howard Amon Park: Artwork by Famous Sculptor

Richland's Howard Amon Park doesn't boast much artwork on the 45-acre recreation site, but a new public art piece adds to the park's shoreline beauty.

The first of three Bernard Hosey sculptures donated to the City of Richland named "Round and Round" was installed at Lee Landing on the east side of the main entrance from Lee Boulevard.

The eight-foot diameter steel ball was donated to the city by Judith Shulman of Walla Walla.

Hosey died at age 64 in 2012. He created hundreds of art pieces that remain standing at sites around Washington State and elsewhere. He had a keen interest in metal spheres and began making them in the early 2000's.

His family has offered to donate sculptures around the City of Richland including the south Queensgate roundabout.

