It’s Tumbleweed Music Festival Weekend in Richland

The Tumbleweed Music Festival at Richland's Howard Amon Park gets underway tonight.

It's an event traditionally held on Labor Day weekend, featuring many kinds of acoustic music.

David Carson is in charge of performer applications.

"We start at 6pm with what we call the New Horizons concert. We have younger local performers. We call it higher energy music." Carson said. "We've got a really good lineup tonight. Six acts ranging from locals to people from Seattle and Portland. Friday Night is going to start things off with a bang."

Tonight's lineup will be on the North Stage. Over the weekend, performances will take place on four outdoor stages and two indoor stages.

The event is free. You can find everything you need to know about the event here.

