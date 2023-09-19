Richland’s Howard Amon Park to Get New Playground

The City of Richland plans to upgrade the playground equipment at Howard Amon Park. A contract with playground installer, Great Western Installation, Inc. was approved by city council members tonight (9/19).

Julie Piper with the Parks and Recreation Department says the existing playground equipment has been around for a while.

"A lot of it is wood structure. A lot of it is aged and weathered. It looks very vintage and fun, but it's difficult to maintain. It's reaching its end of life of 22 years old which is pretty normal for a well-used playground." Piper said.

The final design is already complete. You can find images of the design here.

Demolition of the existing playground and construction of the new one is slated for spring 2024, possibly fall 2023.

