Departing Pasco Councilman Reflects on Six Years on the Council

Pasco City Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Craig Maloney will forgo the next two years of his term and resign effective October 2.

Maloney made the announcement during last night's (9/5) city council meeting. He tells Newsradio 610 KONA that his decision was based solely on personal reasons.

"I really want to focus on my family, my wine business, my career at PNNL (Pacific Northwest National Laboratory). It really deserves that attention from me at this age. So those are truly the reasons why I'm sitting back from my public services."

Maloney is a risk manager at PNNL. He also owns a small online wine retailer and wants to expand his business. When Maloney ran for city council in 2017, he says he made a promise to the community to serve no more than two terms.

"I believe it's important for new representation, and new blood on any elected position on a regular basis. I'm not necessarily in favor of term limits. But for myself, I imposed a no more than two terms limit. As it turns out, I think this is the right time for me to step off about halfway through my second term. So, I think it's a pretty good, sweet spot for what worked for me."

Reflecting on his six years with the council, Maloney says he recalls how much the city matured in the council's processes and code.

"We, as a council since I've been on, have such a long list of things that we have accomplished and have set the groundwork for such a bright future in Pasco. I don't leave with regrets. I leave with gratitude for how much we've been able to do."

Maloney hesitates to list one crowning achievement during his time on the council, but he does look back on a decade of work, working with others, to make the $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center a reality.

"I was able to work alongside former Mayor Matt Watkins, our contract lobbyists, staff, and public facilities district board to help change state law and allow the city of Pasco to successfully vote for a waterpark," Maloney said. "So, if I had to say there was one thing that I'm very proud of, it's my involvement on making sure that Pasco has an opportunity to have a waterpark."

When asked to so sum up his relationship with his fellow councilmembers, Maloney had nothing but kind words.

"I've been so blessed to be part of the most diverse and collegial council I can imagine. We have gone through a lot together," Maloney added. "And I'm just so grateful that I had an opportunity to work with such wonderful people. It is rare that any city council is able to be as functional and accomplished as the council's I have been fortunate to be a part of."

Get our free mobile app