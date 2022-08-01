Figure 8 Madness Hits Tri-City Raceway Saturday

When you think of auto racing, the first thing that comes to mind might be a group of cars on an oval track all going in the same direction vying for the top position. When you hear the term figure 8 racing, your first thought might be, “that’s madness” – and indeed it is - because instead of an oval track, figure 8 racing has a crossover point where cars just might run into each other. Let’s just say they will run into each other because it’s pure madness! And, it’s happening this Saturday night at Tri-City Raceway.

It’s dubbed the “Night of Thrills at The Danger Zone” and it will feature an action-packed schedule highlighted by the Figure 8 Madness event and a performance by the world-famous stuntman MR Dizzy. Mike (MR Dizzy) Buse is from Monroe, Washington, and has been featured on various reality TV shows, including American Daredevils on the History Channel and Wreckreation Nation on the Discovery Channel.

The event is presented by RAD Towing this Saturday, August 6th Tri-City Raceway. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and the madness starts at 6:00 p.m.