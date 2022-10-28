Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff

Woman missing, vehicle found north of Lowden (WWCSO) Woman missing, vehicle found north of Lowden (WWCSO) loading...

Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region.

Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman

The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden.

Lowden is the tiny unincorporated area 8 miles west of Walla Walla on Highway 12, and just east of Touchet.

The approximate area her vehicle was found is 12 miles north of Lowden. The WWCSO missing report was dated 10-26, 2022, it indicates she was last seen the day before and had a large German Shepard dog with her.

Deputies did not say who reported her missing, or who was the last person to see her.

She has no local ties to the area, said the WWCSO. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509) 524-5400.

Previously, Morrow County Deputies announced they are still searching for a woman who went missing near Heppner, OR a few days ago.

And earlier this summer, a woman's car was found abandoned deep into the desert area off Highway 240 near the Hanford gate. As of the last word, she also is still missing.