Greater Idaho Movement Gains Traction

An effort to move Oregon’s border gained support in last week’s election. Leader of the Greater Idaho Movement Mike McCarter said Morrow County voters want County Commissioners to hold meetings on the idea. And a 2020 request in Jefferson County was met with confusion by Commissioners, since they have no power to change a state’s border.

“The citizens signed a petition to get it on the ballot in Morrow County. Wheeler County’s question was a question that the County Commissioners put on there as a non-binding advisory question."

That Wheeler County measure supports asking the legislature to use tax dollars to work toward moving the eastern two-thirds of Oregon to Idaho. McCarter said four eastern counties have not yet voted, but he’s optimistic about 2023.

“Wallowa in May. And then, looking at potentially either Crook or all of Crook, Gilliam and Umatilla in November of next year.”

Changing a state’s border requires an agreement between both states as well as Congressional approval.

