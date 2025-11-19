It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is a paradise for those who enjoy year-round outdoor adventures. Each season presents it's unique challenges, but maybe none as much as winter time. The snow and ice that we see adds treachery to trails, passes, and the slopes.

Prepare Yourself For Winter Through Education

If you like to hike the backwoods and trails, hit the mountain trails, or experience the thrill of the toughest slopes in the region you should consider taking educational courses through the Wallowa Avalanche Center to prepare yourself for what you may encounter.

The mission of the Joseph, Oregon based non-profit is to

...keep winter backcountry travelers safe in the mountains of Northeast Oregon through education, avalanche advisories, mountain weather information, and observations.

As a non-profit, WAC doesn't receive funding from government sources. They rely on public support through memberships, course fees, grants, and donations. If you're planning on spending a lot of time in the great outdoors in the beginning of 2026, consider taking one of the courses being offered by WAC before you set off on your excursion.

Here Are The Courses and When You Can Take Them

AIARE Level 1, Hut-Based : January 2–4, 2026, at Buck Creek Yurt (with Eagle Cap Mountain Guides)

: January 2–4, 2026, at Buck Creek Yurt (with Eagle Cap Mountain Guides) A hut-based AIARE Level 1 avalanche course is scheduled for January 9–11, 2026, held at the Buck Creek Yurt (operated by Eagle Cap Mountain Guides). This course includes pre-course online learning (≈ 8 hours), a Zoom prep session, two field days, meals, and instructor support.

If you're wondering whether you're a prime candidate to take the Level 1 courses...the easy answer is yes. If you are a beginner or intermediate level backcountry traveler who enjoys skiing, splitboarding, snowshoeing in non-groomed terrain, snowmobiling or snowbiking, mountaineering and winter climbing, or if you rely on avalanche forecasts to plan your winter getaways you should strongly consider a course.

These courses are foundational training for learning how avalanches happen, how to recognize hazardous terrain, how to use rescue gear, and how to make safer decisions as part of a group.

There are also courses set for those adventurers considered Level 2 AIARE (someone with a full year of backcounty experience after they finish Level 1 courses).

AIARE Level 2 + Companion Rescue, Hut-Based: January 16–18, 2026. This 3-day course builds on Level 1 decision-making and incorporates multi-day leadership, terrain assessment, and forecasting skills.

Level 2 courses should be on your calendar if you lead or organize backcountry tours, want to deepen your terrain assessment skills, are a ski professional, a guide in training, an outdoor professional, or are a Snowmobiler/snow biker who already have completed Motorized Level 1 courses (if Level 2 is available).

Level 2 focuses on advanced decision-making, snowpack analysis, and interpreting weather and avalanche data more independently.

Don't Forget About Companion Courses

Companion Rescue Courses are also available through the Wallowa Avalanche Center. These courses should strongly be considered by those who

Has already taken AIARE L1 , even years ago

Any backcountry traveler who wants to refresh beacon, probe, and shovel skills

Are part of groups who travel together regularly

The biggest thing to remember about rescue skills is that they diminish quickly so any opportunity to take a refresher should be seized upon.

If you go into the winter backcountry—skiing, riding, sledding, or climbing—you are the audience for these courses. They’re not just for experts; they’re designed to help anyone make better decisions and be prepared when conditions change.

