ODFW Crews Called To Four Depredations Last Week

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was very busy last week with several depredations in the eastern part of the state.

Investigators were called all to private pasture land in the Silver Creek area of Harney County on Monday, February 27th. That’s where a dead calf was discovered. ODFW says it’s unknown at this point which wolf pack was responsible for that depredation.

Crews were then called to three depredations in Wallowa County, all on private pasture land in the Flora area. Depredations include one dead yearling Wednesday March 1st, two yearlings, one dead and one injured, on Thursday March 2nd, and then two dead yearlings on Friday March 3rd. Investigators said the WA139 group is responsible for all three of those depredations.

ODFW has already been called to as many confirmed depredations in March as they were in all of February.

