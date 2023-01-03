ODFW Called To Four Depredations Over The Holidays

The final week of the year was a busy one for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews, as they were called to depredations leading to the deaths of four calves.

The first incident was reported Christmas Sunday, on private land in Union County’s High Valley area. When crews arrived they found two dead calves. A few days later, on Thursday December 29th, ODFW crews were called out to the High Valley area again, where another two dead calves were reported. Investigators said all of these depredations have been attributed to the Catherine Creek pack.

