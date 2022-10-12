WDFW: Wolves Found Dead In Stevens County Were Poisoned

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and a host of conservation organizations are offering a reward of $51,400 to anyone with information about the illegal killing of six wolves in Stevens County. WDFW investigators say the wolves, all from the Wedge Pack, were poisoned earlier this year. Fish and Wildlife says their investigation started in February when four wolves were found dead. The remaining two died in the following months.

Gray wolves are endangered under Washington law, and under state law, the illegal killing of a wolf is a gross misdemeanor that is punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. The investigation into the poisonings is ongoing. WDFW is asking anyone who might have relevant information to the poisonings of these wolves to report it confidentially by calling WDFW's poaching hotline at (877) 933-9847, or by texting a tip to 847411.

Last month, biologists working for WDFW killed two members of the Leadpoint Pack in an effort to stop depredations in Stevens County.

