Drought Emergencies Declared In Central Oregon

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared drought emergencies for Crook and Jefferson counties in the central portion of the state. That now directs agencies to prioritize assistance to the region. Both counties requested the declaration in January.

At least a portion of Crook County under a D-4, or Exceptional Drought designation, since July of 2021 and current reservoir storage is just 10% of capacity. Portions of Jefferson County are in Severe or Extreme drought and reservoir supplies are at or near all-time lows. In neighboring Deschutes County, Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a drought emergency request Wednesday.

