Northwest Remains Dry as February Comes To A Close

The Northwest remains very dry with two dozen days to go to spring.

attachment-Oregon Drought 022323 loading...

According to the latest drought numbers, 92% of Oregon is Abnormally Dry, while 77% of the state is under a D-1, or Moderate Drought, designation. Both of those figures increased over the past week. Meanwhile, Severe, Extreme and Exceptional drought numbers were unchanged across Oregon.

attachment-Washington Drought 022323 loading...

Washington dried out slightly, with 51% of the state Abnormally Dry for this time of year, a substantial increase from the 37% reported this time last week.

attachment-Idaho Drought 022323 loading...

In Idaho, the Moderate Drought designation statewide increased to 79%. In fact, only 2% of Idaho is on par with where it should be, soil moisture wise, for this time of year.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com