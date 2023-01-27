Drought Numbers Show Slight Improvement Across the PNW

Dry conditions continue for much of the Pacific Northwest. But for one state, soil moisture conditions have returned close to normal.

According to the latest USDA numbers, 34% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year. That is a dramatic improvement from three months ago when the entire state was at least abnormally dry, with many areas facing some kind of drought designation.

attachment-Washington Drought 012723 loading...

Unfortunately, Oregon continues to struggle in the soil moisture category. Roughly 83% of the state is considered abnormally dry for this time of year, with 39% of Oregon under a Severe Drought, or D-2, designation. On top of that, nearly 15% of the state is under an Exceptional or Extreme Drought.

The driest conditions continue to be found in central Oregon.

attachment-Oregon Drought 012723 loading...

In Idaho, 97% of the state is abnormally dry, with 68% of the state under a Moderate Drought, and 12% under a Severe Drought designation.

attachment-Idaho Drought 012723 loading...

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com