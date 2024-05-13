Melinda French Gates Resigning From Foundation-Not a Surprise

Melinda French Gates is resigning from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Melinda has helped lead the foundation since 2000, making almost $78 billion worth of grant payments in its 25-year legacy. French-Gates made the announcement in a statement on Monday. She plans to leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on June 7th, and will share more about her plans in the future.

According to the statement, published today on X:

"This is not a decision I came to lightly. I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world. I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work."

French-Gates has full confidence that she leaves the foundation in "strong shape."

French Gates is looking forward to her next venture in philanthropy.

Melinda French Gates is to receive an additional 12-and-a-half-billion dollars for her charitable work as part of her separation agreement from her ex-husband and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. After 27 years of marriage, they divorced in 2021.

Ms. French Gates went on to explain:

Lin-Manuel Miranda In Conversation With Bill & Melinda Gates Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

This is a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world—and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support. Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S. Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/walgreens-micellar-cleansing-water-fragrance-

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66. Gallery Credit: Kery Wiginton