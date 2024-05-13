Melinda French Gates Resigning From Foundation-Not a Surprise
Melinda French Gates is resigning from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Melinda has helped lead the foundation since 2000, making almost $78 billion worth of grant payments in its 25-year legacy. French-Gates made the announcement in a statement on Monday. She plans to leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on June 7th, and will share more about her plans in the future.
According to the statement, published today on X:
"This is not a decision I came to lightly. I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world. I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work."
French-Gates has full confidence that she leaves the foundation in "strong shape."
French Gates is looking forward to her next venture in philanthropy.
Melinda French Gates is to receive an additional 12-and-a-half-billion dollars for her charitable work as part of her separation agreement from her ex-husband and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. After 27 years of marriage, they divorced in 2021.
Ms. French Gates went on to explain:
This is a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world—and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support. Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.
