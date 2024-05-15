Kennewick Police Arrest Man for Domestic Violence After Shots Fired

Kennewick Police were called out to a weapons complaint just before 1 am Wednesday, in the area of Kenwood Park.

The reporting parties witnessed a physical altercation between a man and woman. Minutes later, they believed they heard gunshots. A vehicle fled the scene, and when police arrived, they found evidence of shots fired.

Then just after 2 am, police were dispatched to East 6th Avenue and Gum Street.

.Officers were advised of a physical assault between a man and woman. A vehicle matching the description in the prior call was located.

Officers also located both parties involved. Joseph Cruz was taken into custody and arrested for Assault DV, and for an outstanding warrant. Cruz is also charged with Assault 3, as he attempted to kick an officer.

The victim of the assault had minor injuries and medical attention wasn't needed. Police are still investigating the weapons violation.

If you have any information, please call the Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can made by visiting kpdtips.com.

