Paid or Free Parking in Downtown Yakima? City To Decide Soon

Downtown parking is on the agenda for the Yakima City Council Tuesday. Council members will be talking about the options available to create paid parking to increase revenue for the downtown area.

DOWNTOWN BUSINESS OWNERS HAVE A PLAN THEY HOPE THE CITY ENDORSES

Earlier this year downtown business owners Joe Mann, Ben HIttle and Steve Mercy presented a plan to the council that would increase paid parking spaces in the five city lots downtown while increasing revenue. Under the plan the cost of the paid spaces would be increased from $40 to $50 each month.

THE COUNCIL WILL TALK ABOUT AN ENDORSEMENT LETTER

They say the plan would help increase revenue while keeping a majority of free 2-hour spaces open for the public. The council specifically will talk about endorsement letter from Downtown Association of Yakima that endorses the plan from the Yakima business owners.

THE BUSINESS PLAN IS DIFFERENT THAN THE CITY PARKING PLAN

The business plan is different than the plan proposed by the city earlier this year. The city plan calls for paid parking in all city lots including paid on-street parking. Under the plan the city would create an app for people to pay for spaces. Money from the paid parking spaces would help fund parking lot and sidewalk improvements downtown.

BUSINESS OWNERS SAY PAID PARKING WILL SCARE AWAY CUSTOMERS

That plan didn't sit well with business owners who want to maintain many free spaces downtown. Some business owners suggest other options to fund improvements downtown including a Local Improvement District, and tourism tax or state grants. Mann, owner of Ron's Coins and Collectibles and other properties downtown says the concern is that paid parking in the city owned lots and on the street will scare away customers who have become accustomed to online shopping.

YOU CAN BE THERE OR WATCH THE MEETING ON ZOOM



The meeting will be held at Yakima City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street and via Zoom at https://cityofyakima.zoom.us/j/97755314916

Live public comment on agenda items via Zoom is available. Click Public Comment | City Council (yakimawa.gov) for instructions and a Public Comment Request Form.

Another option is to call in and listen to the meeting:

Dial 1-253-215-8782 or 1-971-247-1195

When prompted for the meeting ID enter 97755314916 #

When prompted for the participant ID enter #

When prompted for the meeting password enter 442250 #

The July 18th Yakima City Council regular meeting will air live at 5:30 pm on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum Channel 194, and stream live at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/

