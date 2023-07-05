More flights to Seattle From Yakima? City Says It’s Possible

When the yakima city council meets on Wednesday the council will consider a resolution that could provide more flights from the Yakima Air Terminal MCcalister field to SEATAC Airport.

THE CITY IS PROPOSING AN AIR SERVICE AGREEMENT

A Resolution authorizes an air service agreement with Alaska Airlines for a Minimum Revenue Guarantee not to exceed $500,000 for a one-year term to provide additional air service for the Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field. The goal is to restore an early morning flight to Seattle by November 17.

THE FUNDING FOR THE AGREEMENT COMES FROM DIFFERENT SOURCES



According to city officials.."Alaska Airlines is willing to provide additional scheduled air service between Yakima and Seattle. An Air Service Agreement for a minimum revenue guarantee not to exceed $500,000 shall be administered by the Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) and paid from the City of Yakima Minimum Revenue Guarantee Airline Fund." The funding pledges come from a host of private businesses, the city of Yakima, Yakima County and Union Gap.

THE COUNCIL IS ALSO EXPECTED TO TALK ABOUT AIRPORT PARKING



The council on Wednesday is also expected to adjust parking at the airport adding an increase to the parking fine for illegally parking in no parking zones.

A recent poll taken by airport officials found Seattle and Las Vegas as the two most popular destinations among Yakima residents would like to fly in the future.

YOU CAN BE THERE OR WATCH ON ZOOM

City Hall -- Council Chambers - 129 N 2nd Street, Yakima, WA

5:30 p.m. Regular meeting; -- This meeting will be conducted in person, live streamed at www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream/ and telecast live on Y-PAC, Spectrum Cable Channel 194 or you may participate via Zoom: https://cityofyakima.zoom.us/j/98779311375 or call in by dialing 1-253-215-8782 or 1-971-247-1195, enter meeting ID 98779311375#, participant ID # and meeting password 123847#. Public comment may be made in person or by phone. Check the airport website https://flyykm.com/

