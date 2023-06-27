Top WA City for Most Winning Mega Millions Lottery Tickets
To the lottery newbie, it might seem confusing how to play the Mega Millions, but if I can figure it out, ANYBODY CAN. 😂 Of course, winning the lottery, let alone the MEGA MILLIONS is random, so there’s no real “way” to win it. It is definitely a numbers game, pun intended. The city with the most winning Mega Millions lottery tickets in Washington state (and exactly where the winning lottery tickets were bought) can be seen below in the list of what I'm calling 'big money' winners. These are the lucky Washington fourteen who have won at least $10,000 or more in the Mega Millions lottery since the beginning of 2023.
NEWBIE TIP #1: Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time).
NEWBIE TIP #2: They will cut you off from buying Mega Millions lottery tickets right before the drawing at 8 p.m. They're on a tight deadline, okay, so hurry up and buy your ticket!
INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING MEGA MILLIONS?
Is there a hidden strategy to increase your chances of winning the Mega Millions? Absolutely not. Some sources say in order to increase your odds of winning the Mega Millions, it’s best to buy at least two (2) tickets. I call poppycock on that strategy! Others note that the most popular picked numbers in Mega Millions are 11 and 27. I’m going to try this on my next lottery ticket TONIGHT. (l will let you know how that works out for me, HA!)
This is me if I win the Mega Millions lottery:
I never get anything “big” when I play any of the lotteries. I'll either win a couple of dollars or nothing at all, even though it seems I’ve spent just about thirty dollars buying those friggin' lottery tickets. Boooo! That’s thirty dollars I could be spending on putting gas in the tank!
#knowyourlimitbucko
HOW TO PLAY MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY:
STEP ONE:
In order to win the Mega Millions, choose 5 numbers (from 1 to 70), then 1 extra number (ranging from 1 to 25) that you think will be selected by the computers as the “Mega Ball.” Pick your own numbers or let the computer generate them all for you. I’ve tried it both ways (and of course, lost).
STEP TWO:
Increase your winnings by selecting what you think will be the “Megapliers” multiplier of the day, which is also drawn during that Mega Millions game.
HEY: If you match all the numbers on your lottery ticket, you’ll win the huge jackpot of your (and my) dreams. Match some of the other numbers and you’ll win other selected cash prizes. Boom.
“Each time you generate numbers, a new set of numbers is chosen at random. No system of choosing randomly generated picks is better than any other system.” - megamillions.com
14 “BIG MONEY” MEGA MILLIONS WINNERS IN WASHINGTON AS OF JUNE 2023
If you've won $10,000 or more playing the Mega Millions lottery game, I call that "BIG MONEY." The bulk of Mega Millions winners here in Washington state will collect either $600, $800, $1,000, $1,500, $2,000, or $2,500. The city with the most Mega Millions lottery winners is Seattle (3 winners) and the other winners are spread out in locations all across the state, as you'll see below.
June 22: Jennifer B: $10K at Phnom Penh Market in Seattle
May 17: Ian W: $10K at Safeway in Bremerton
May 12: Matthew S: $10K at Eagle Plaza Truck Stop in Chehalis
April 28: Keola K: $10K at Safeway in Bellevue
April 26: Marie T.: $10K at Tahoma Market in Fife
April 17: Maria V: $20k at Walmart in Yakima
March 29: Samantha N. $10K at Fred Meyer in Renton
March 15: Evangeline L. $10K at 7-Eleven in Auburn
February 21: Daniela A: $10K at Circle K in Seattle
January 17: Elizabeth E. $10K at par Hawaii LLC in Deer Park
January 16: Steven G: $10K at Rosauers in Spokane
January 13: Wesley M. $30K at Safeway in Pullman
January 9: Thieng I.: $10K at M+J Mart in Seattle
January 4: Damon B: $10K at Safeway in Silverdale
