The “Don’ts” To Consider if You Won the WA Lottery or Any Lottery

Imagine with me for a second.

You go to a convenience store and purchase a winning lottery ticket. What do you do next?

How do you even claim lottery winnings in Washington State?

"If your prize is over $600, you can claim at any Lottery office. When claiming prizes of $100,000 or more, please call a Lottery office to receive more information and make an appointment to claim..." - Source

I am not going to tell you how I would spend your winnings but...

IF I ever won? You would be able to tell, subtle signs, but you'll be thinking,

"Wait, something is different about her..."

No one actually needs a gold dusted burger bun, but WE CAN! (If we won the lottery.)

Ok, back to real life (if we won the lottery). What are some things to not do?

I could go on and on about what I would spend my money on, but we still need to think with that squishy thing in our skull.

Well, that wasn't so bad right?

We just need to understand some personal boundaries that we make for ourselves to ensure longevity of the winnings as well as keeping your mental health in check. It will be easier to say yes. Protect yourself financially for your future.

What are the actual odds of winning any lottery?

"What are the odds of winning Powerball or Mega Millions? Your chance of taking home the top prize is tiny. The odds in any lottery are about one in 300 million. That's about 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and 1 in 302.6 million for Mega Millions." - Source

