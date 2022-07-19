Oregon Earns High Praise from World Lottery Association
(Salem, OR) -- The World Lottery Association is again recognizing the Oregon Lottery with the highest certification level for its commitment to responsible gaming, with its Best-in-Class Responsible and Problem Gambling programs. Oregon's lottery was one of the first eight lotteries in the United States to reach the level four certification, the highest level of responsible gaming certification recognized internationally.
The WLA is recognized as the global authority on the lottery business.