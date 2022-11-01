Somebody in WA State Just Won $150,000 in the Powerball Last Night

I knew I should have bought myself a lottery ticket last night! I could have been one of the 19 people who just won BIG in the Washington Lottery. Halloween night proved to be very lucky for these nineteen folks. Would you like to find out where did they buy their winning lottery tickets in Washington state? I'm nosy like that, so I want to know! Maybe I should start buying my lottery tickets where they are so that I can win a little something-something, too.

The winning Washington Lottery tickets were announced on Monday, October 31, 2022, for the Lotto, Scratch, Match4, Mega Millions, and Powerball. Winners walked away with $1,000, $5,000, $10,000, and even $150,000!

Where Did These 19 People Buy Winning Washington Lottery Tickets?

Who won in the Washington Lottery games last night (October 31st) and where did they buy their winning ticket?

LOTTO:

Michael M. bought his ticket at Fred Meyer in Puyallup.

Michael B. won $1,000 in the lotto at the Safeway in Everett.

Issak S. bought his winning ticket at Circle K in Pasco.

Ronald G. was at Yoke’s Fresh Market and won a grand in the Washington Lottery.

Corey C. grabbed a lottery ticket at Safeway in Bellevue.

Ann D. went to Fred Meyer in Kent and won a thousand bucks in the lottery.

Jeffrey S. went to the Fred Meyer in Tacoma and won $1,000.

David K. got his winning ticket at the Safeway in Renton.

Matthew Q. won $1,000 from a lottery ticket he bought in Kent at a 7-Eleven.

Lenin G. went to the Canyon Road Gas + Deli Mart and won $1,000 off the lottery ticket he bought.

SCRATCH:

PaIge M. also bought a Washington Lottery ticket at a Safeway; her $1,000 winning ticket was bought in Graham.

Cecelia B. went to the Chew-N-Butts in Cle Elum and ended up winning $5,000 in the Washington Lottery.

Joshua A. won $1,000 with a Scratch Lion’s Share lottery ticket.

MATCH4:

Robert S. picked up a lottery ticket at Town Square Burien Market in Burien and won $10,000!

Sheri A T. was at the Safeway in Des Moines and plucked some money down for a ticket. She won $10,000!

Philip J. was at the Winco in Wenatchee, bought himself a lottery ticket and I bet he screamed when he realized he had just won $10,000!

Andres T. won $10,000 in the lottery front he ticket he purchased at Quality Food Center in Bellevue!

Asefa A B. also won $10,000 with a lottery ticket they bought at N + R Automotive in Burien!

Who won $150,000 in the Powerball last night and where did they buy their winning ticket?

Ernest N. bought his winning Powerball ticket at the 7-Eleven on 204th Street NE in Arlington!

The winning Powerball numbers for October 31, 2022, were:

13

19

36

59

*13 (Powerball)

We guess the moral of this story is you don’t win what you don’t buy, so if you’re into playing in the Washington Lottery, the next drawing is coming up on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 p.m.

Washington state law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 years old from participating in the Washington Lottery. If you have a gambling habit, there is help out there. You can reach out to friends, family, and the Washington state gambling problem hotline at 1 (800) 547-6133. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

