No Plastic Bags in Curbside Recycle Bin But You Can Still Recycle

When you go shopping do you take your own bags or do you purchase a plastic bag from the store? If you use plastic bags you have options. You can re-use them as garbage bags or for other items or you can recycle them. Just don't place the bags in your curbside recycling container. Recyclers in the state say plastic bags are one of the largest sources of contamination in Washington’s residential recycling stream.

OFFICIALS SAY KEEP THE BAGS OUT OF THE CURBSIDE RECYCLE BIN

Officials from the Washington Department of Ecology say the bags can clog recycling machinery, contaminate other recyclable materials, and lead to more potentially recyclable material ending up in the landfill. It's the reason why they urging people to not place the bags in curbside recycling containers.

Get our free mobile app

REUSE THEM OR RECYCLE THEM AT A LOCAL STORE

The thicker bags can now be used again as your grocery bag. Many people use them as trash bags and throw them away. But if you have a bunch of plastic bags you can recycle them at a number of local stores. Just look for the plastic bag recycling bin in stores like Safeway, Walmart and Target.

THE BAGS ARE TURNED INTO OTHER ITEMS WHEN YOU TAKE ACTION

Officials with The Plastics Industry Association say the bags along with bubble wrap, "air pillows from e-commerce order, and other stretchy overwraps from products like paper towels-- can be recycled into products like composite lumber, railroad ties, and playground equipment when recycled. Check the Washington State Department of Environmental Protection website for more information and for recycling locations. https://ecology.wa.gov/

You can have curbside recycling at your home for everything but your plastic bags in Yakima. Check out https://www.yakimawaste.com/residential/

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

