Yakima Police Warn of Scammers Looking To Steal Your Money

It's the season to scam or at least it seems like it every spring and summer in Yakima. Yakima Police officials are warning about a phone/email/text scam that's happening in the area. They say the scammers identify themselves as IRS agents or law enforcement.

THE SCAMMERS THREATEN PEOPLE TO MAKE THEM FEARFUL

Police say they try to convince people they're in legal trouble or that they're being investigated for a crime or owe a tax debt. Police say the scammers threaten arrest if the victim doesn't pay the false debt through gift card purchases or bitcoin transfers. That's a big red flag say authorities because no company or government agency would ever threaten anyone asking them to pay with gift card purchases or bitcoin transfers.

ASKING YOU TO PAY IN GIFT CARDS OR BITCOINS SHOULD BE RED FLAGS

A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "local jails do not take bail over the phone, or by digital currency and most definitely do not take gift cards in trade for bail. Please keep these helpful tips in mind."

THE SCAMS ARE VERY SUCCESSFUL THE REASON WHY THEY'RE HERE

There's a reason why the scams are repeated every year in Yakima. They find victims, many being elderly who feel threatened and will sometimes take action to resolve a fake crisis. Police urge people to warn parents and grandparents about the scam. Many people have been victims of this scam over many years in Yakima with some people losing 10 to 20 thousand dollars after purchasing gift cards and sending them to a scammer.

Police say every spring and summer scammers blanket the Yakima valley searching and finding victims.

