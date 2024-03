Anytime anything happens in which people are inclined to help others scammers look for victims. Officials at the Better Business Bureau warn scammers are busy today looking for people wanting to help Israel.

DON'T BE LED BY EMOTION: MAKE SURE YOU DO YOUR HOMEWORK

If you're wanting to help, beware. Scammers look for people who are emotionally involved because emotions can sometimes make people give money without doing research. That's what BBB officials say could get you into financial trouble. While BBB officials say they haven't received any reports of people being victims they know the scammers are getting busy.

THE BBB WEBSITE HAS LOTS OF RESOURCES

The officials urge you to do your homework before you give to any charity. If you have any questions check the BBB.org website to see if the organization you are giving to is legitimate. BBB officials say if you're pressured to give money that's usually a red flag the ask is a scam.

The BBB website says:

scams are perpetrated in the marketplace shifts continually thanks to new technologies such as social media, changes in consumer behavior patterns, world events, and other factors. Now more than ever, it is important for consumers to arm themselves with the knowledge and tools to recognize and avoid fraud. That's where we can help.

GIVE TO THE CHARITIES YOU KNOW AND TRUST

Bureau officials say the best way to keep yourself safe is to give to local charities you've trusted for years. The scams come in a variety of forms including phone calls and emails. Even if you're not inclined to give, you could still be a victim by clicking on an email or giving financial information to scammers over the phone.

There are thousands of scams around us. Become more vigilant with the guide below.

