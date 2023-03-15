EXCLUSIVE: Accused Richland Fred Meyer Shooter Enters Plea

(Richland, WA) -- The man accused in the deadly Richland Fred Meyer shooting from last year has entered a plea. Wednesday afternoon, Aaron Christopher Kelly's defense attorney told the judge his plea would be not guilty by reason of insanity. This in Benton County Superior Court. The plea came after paperwork came back showing the 40-year-old Kelly competent to stand trial.

The arraignment took roughly 10 minutes, during which the judge set May 8th as Kelly's trial date and kept bail at 1-million dollars

Newsradio 610 KONA was the only media outlet inside the courtroom during the arraignment.

