3 Washington State Parks Named Best ‘Hidden Gems’ for Pooches in America
Where Are The Best Dog Parks In Washington State?
Richland Washington has a great dog park and I wished Kennewick and Pasco had their own dog parks. It would make it much easier for me to bring my three dogs to the park because I live in Kennewick.
Survey: Three Of The Nation's Best Dog Parks Are In Washington State
When I hit the road though, I'm always looking for a great dog park to bring my dogs along so they can run off some of their "zoomies"
A new nationwide survey named the best dog parks in Washington State and three dog parks in WA made the list.
Based on a survey of 3,000 dog owners from coast to coast by Technobark.com, these vibrant outdoor playgrounds offer everything a pooch could wish for – and they're tucked away in the Evergreen State.
Unveiling the Canine Wonderland at Marymoor Off-Leash Dog Park
Peek beneath the pine-laden trails of Redmond, and you'll discover the sprawling haven of Marymoor Off-Leash Dog Park. Over 40 acres, that's a lot of running room for the pooches.
Ranked a fetching number eight on the list, this park is a treasure trove of adventure. From the bounding fields where dogs can chase the wind to the woodsy trails where they can sniff out discoveries, Marymoor is all about freedom and good doggy times.
The jewel in Marymoor’s crown is the Sammamish River, a section designed to make water dogs' dreams come true. In summer, pups can make a splash; in the cooler months, it's a spot for pensive, riverside walks.
Seattle's Serene Sanctuary at Magnuson Off-Leash Dog Park
Seattle’s Magnuson Off-Leash Dog Park, tucked within Magnuson Park, has stitched itself into the fabric of the city's identity, offering a serendipitous escape for city-dwelling canines.
At number 15 on the list, it's not just about space—it’s about space with a view. With vistas of Lake Washington shimmering under the gaze of the Cascade Mountains, every bounding step becomes a memory etched in the great outdoors.
But it's not just about the view. Magnuson Park is a veritable 8.4 acres for dogs and their human companions to explore, offering a blend of open greenery and shaded paths through the woods.
Scheduled events and meetups add a social element to this luscious off-leash expanse, transforming it into a bustling canine metropolis.
Fort Steilacoom Dog Park: A Tranquil Tail-Wagging Territory
Nestled within Lakewood, Washington, Fort Steilacoom Dog Park may be further down the list at number 80, but it shines with a unique tranquility.
Fort Steilacoom's Dog Park was been named “Best Dog Park” in Western Washington in 2017 by King 5’s Evening Magazine and Best Dog Park in the South Sound by South Sound Magazine.
Even though we have a great dog park here in the Tri-Cities, the other three dog parks in Washington State are sure to surprise you and your pooch.
