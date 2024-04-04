5 Must-Do Tips During a Solar Eclipse in Washington State

Here Are 5 Essential Must-Do Tips During A Solar Eclipse In Washington State

Who recalls being a kid in school and making your own eclipse glasses? it was a fun thing we did in 5th grade in my small town of Clarkston Washington.

Will We Be Able To See The Solar Eclipse In Washington State On April 8th?

Our next solar eclipse is headed our way on April 8th, 2024 and even though it won't be completely dark over Washington State, we only have a 20% chance to see it, you can still prepare for this pretty cool event.

I thought I'd post a few reminders for you:

The first and most important tip for watching a solar eclipse is to never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

Staring at the sun can cause permanent damage to your eyes, so it's crucial to use certified solar viewing glasses or a handheld solar viewer.

Another essential tip is to plan your viewing location.

Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, away from tall buildings or trees that could block your sightline.

Consider traveling to a prime viewing location where the eclipse will be total or near-total for the ultimate experience.

It's also important to be prepared for changes in weather conditions.

Cloud cover can obscure your view of the eclipse, so keep an eye on the forecast leading up to the event.

If possible, have a backup plan in case you need to relocate due to inclement weather.

Dress appropriately for the conditions and bring along sunscreen, water, snacks, and any other essentials you may need during your viewing experience.

To enhance your eclipse viewing experience, consider bringing along binoculars or a telescope with a solar filter attachment.

These tools can provide a closer look at the sun and allow you to see details like sunspots and solar flares during the eclipse.

Just be sure not to look through them without proper eye protection in place.

Lastly, don't forget to capture memories of this once-in-a-lifetime event - Bring along a camera or smartphone with a telephoto lens to take photos or videos of the eclipse. Practice setting up your equipment beforehand so you're ready when the moment arrives.

So as you can see, even though April 8th's solar eclipse might not be perfect in Washington State, you still have a chance at getting a peek at this amazing natural event.

