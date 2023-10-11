Small Town Lights: Burbank vs. Warden (10/5)

Small School Lights is a weekly feature on 610KONA.com that showcases some of the area’s smaller schools and their football programs. This week’s Small School Lights installment features a recent game in which Burbank High School hosted Warden this past weekend.

The Burbank Coyotes hosted the Warden Cougars on Thursday, October 5th. Burbank is located just about five miles to the southeast of our NewsRadio 610 KONA studios in Pasco. The homesteading Burbank Coyotes in the contest topped the Warden Cougars 51-13. Below is a photo gallery of the action.

Warden @ Burbank Gallery

Small School Lights: Warden @ Burbank (10/5) Warden @ Burbank (10/5/2023) Gallery Credit: Merrick Parnell//Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf

Other Scores

8-Man Football

10/6

Liberty Christian 64 -Yakima Tribal 24

Liberty Christian stayed undefeated as they defeated Yakima Tribal this past weekend. Liberty Christian is currently ranked second in the state for 8-man football schools.

Photo: Lit Media Productions// Tommy Wolf Photo: Lit Media Productions// Tommy Wolf loading...

Garfield-Palouse 44- Touchet 20

Touchet falls to 2-4 on the season after the loss.