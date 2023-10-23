Mid Columbia Conference Tri-Cities High School Football Recap: Week 7

Week seven of the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) football season has ended. Football fans in the Tri-Cities were treated to some great games, especially our Game of the Week on NewsRadio 610 KONA, featuring Richland @ Kamiakin.

Friday

NewsRadio 610 KONA’s Game of the Week

Kamiakin 42

Richland 35

Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, WA

The NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week lived up to expectations on Friday Night. The Kamiakin Braves went into the Bomber Bowl at Fran Rish Stadium and picked up a hard-fought win, sealed by a late-game interception on a Richland offense that was driving. The win helped propel the Braves into first place in the MCC.

Kennewick 55

Southridge 6

Lampson Stadium, Kennewick,WA

In an offensive explosion, the Kennewick Lions scored 55 points on Southridge. Kennewick is in second place in the MCC with a 6-1 record.

Hanford 33

Walla Walla 14

Borleskee Stadium, Walla Walla, WA

Hanford earned their second win of the season after a victory against Walla Walla. The win gives the Falcons a 2-5 record and a sixth-place spot in the standings.

Hermiston 49

Pasco 13

Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco, WA

The Hermiston, Oregon Bulldogs topped the Pasco Bulldogs in the “Bulldog Bowl. The win gives Hermiston a 4-3 record, and they sit in fifth place in the MCC. Pasco falls to 2-5 on the season.

Saturday

Chiawana 14

Mount Si (Snoqualmie, WA) 12

Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco, WA

On Saturday, the Chiawana Riverhawks held off the Mount Si Wildcats in a close non-conference game.

