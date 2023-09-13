Small School Lights: Liberty Christian vs DeSales 8-man Gallery (9/7)

Small School Lights: Liberty Christian vs DeSales 8-man Gallery (9/7)

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions

Liberty Christian vs DeSales 8-Man Football

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions
Recap

8-man football in Washington gives smaller schools an opportunity to take the field in their quest for gridiron glory. On Thursday, September 7th, Liberty Christian battled DeSales (Walla Walla). Liberty Christian won the game 20-14.

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions
Upcoming Games

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions
The win moves Liberty Christian to 2-0 and tied for first in the division with Garfield-Palouse. DeSales falls to 1-1. Liberty Christian's next game will be against Sunnyside Christian on September 15th and DeSales will take on Garfield-Palouse.

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions
The gallery  and photos from the Liberty Christian against DeSales Game with shots from Tommy Wolf of Lit Media Productions.

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Production
