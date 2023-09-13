Liberty Christian vs DeSales 8-Man Football

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions loading...

Recap

8-man football in Washington gives smaller schools an opportunity to take the field in their quest for gridiron glory. On Thursday, September 7th, Liberty Christian battled DeSales (Walla Walla). Liberty Christian won the game 20-14.

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions loading...

Upcoming Games

The win moves Liberty Christian to 2-0 and tied for first in the division with Garfield-Palouse. DeSales falls to 1-1. Liberty Christian's next game will be against Sunnyside Christian on September 15th and DeSales will take on Garfield-Palouse. Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions loading...

The win moves Liberty Christian to 2-0 and tied for first in the division with Garfield-Palouse. DeSales falls to 1-1. Liberty Christian's next game will be against Sunnyside Christian on September 15th and DeSales will take on Garfield-Palouse.

Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media Productions loading...

The gallery and photos from the Liberty Christian against DeSales Game with shots from Tommy Wolf of Lit Media Productions.