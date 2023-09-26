Small School Lights: Liberty Christian v Touchet, 8-Man Football (9/22/23)

Photo: Lit Media Productions// Tommy Wolf Photo: Lit Media Productions// Tommy Wolf loading...

Recap

This week, Small School Lights features a match-up between Liberty Christian in Richland and Touchet in an 8-man football game from last Friday, September 22nd. Liberty Christian would win the contest 74-44 to improve to a perfect 4-0 record on the year.

Big Game for Branning

Liberty Christian's Charlie Branning, a Junior, set the stat sheet ablaze in the game. On offense, he had 10 Carries for 326 yards, five rushing touchdowns, two receptions for 46 yards, and one receiving touchdown, all totaling 561 all-purpose yards. On defense, Branning had a solo tackle, two assisted tackles, and two interceptions. He capped off the night with a punt return for a touchdown.

Post Game Thoughts

"I couldn't be prouder of the guys on the team with their work ethic and dedication to upholding the values of Liberty Christian. Every day, those guys are out there working hard, challenging themselves, and holding each other accountable. They are led by an exceptional Coach, Craig Lukins, and his entire staff, who set the standards and lead by example. Liberty Christian School is blessed to have Coach Lukins and his staff leading our team," said Liberty Athletic Director Chris Herrera.

A Look Ahead

After the win, Liberty Christian is among the top-ranked teams in the State of Washington for 8-man High School Football. Liberty's next game is this Saturday (9/30) against Garfield-Palouse at 3 p.m. on the Kamiakin High School Turf Field. Touchet will take on Garfield-Palouse for their next game on October 6th.

Gallery from Lit Media Productions